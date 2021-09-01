FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- A bit of a confusing time for many New England Patriots fans after quarterback Cam Newton was released from the team on Tuesday.
Head coach Bill Belichick spoke to the public for the first time since Newton's release on Wednesday and was asked if this decision had anything to do with Newton's vaccination status.
"No...you guys keep talking about that, I don't know what the number of that is. The number of players and coaches and staff members that have been affected by COVID in this training camp, who have been vaccinated, is a pretty high number so I wouldn't lose sight of that," said Belichick.
There have been mixed emotions among fans as well. But many we spoke to are excited to see the new guy take over.
"I was shocked that they cut Cam Newton, I figured that they would cut Brian Hoyer and use Cam as a backup, as Cam has had more success in the NFL than brian Hoyer has, I mean Mac's a phenomenal quarterback, I've seen what he's done in college. I saw what Belichick did with Brady so maybe this is Brady 2.0," said Patriots fan Gerald Gable.
Other fans agree, Mike Codding said: "Been hoping Mac would be the guy all along. Cam showed us his best days are behind him last season."
Matt Sadosky said "Love Cam but the Pats had to make this move. Provides Mac with a clear mind going into the season. Nobody lingering over his shoulder. Mac is the future in New England, go Pats!"
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told Western Mass News he believes the Patriots are in good hands.
"He's been well prepared each day to come in and do the things that we ask our guys to do. he's learned how to operate what we've asked him to operate so far, fairly well and he's improved and continues to make progress and he's generally taking care of the football," said McDaniels.
Coaches told us they're now looking forward, preparing for their first game on Sunday, Sept. 12, against the Miami Dolphins.
