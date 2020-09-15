SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There is sad news for the Patriots family tonight.
Head Coach Bill Belichick's mother Jeannette has passed away at 98 years old.
According to the Boston Globe, she died of natural causes.
Stay with Western Mass News both on-air and online as we continue to learn more about this situation.
