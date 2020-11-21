FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A big day ahead for the New England Patriots. The team is looking to get their third straight win on Sunday against the 2-7 Houston Texans.
The Patriots prepared all week at Gillette Stadium and are looking to get their first winning streak of the season this weekend.
Saturday marks a healthier New England Patriots team this week, with players like cornerback Stephon Gilmore coming off the injury report for the first time in three weeks. Officials say he is possibly back in action in Sunday's showdown against the Texans.
"He has a lot of experience and has played against the players we've played against, the last few weeks, Buffalo, the Jets, Baltimore, so he's good," explained head coach Bill Belichick.
Gilmore hasn't played a game since week three when the Patriots took on the San Francisco 49ers. Belichick told Western Mass News having him back on the practice field this week makes a big difference.
"He prepares like he's going to play and helps the other players that are going to play, with things that he's familiar with, that can give guidance and can teach from," he added.
Defensive back Chase Winovich said going up against Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson they're going to have brought their A-game.
"We're going to have to play hard and bring it. It's a different environment playing in a dome, so there are certain factors there that you have to account for playing in Houston, and I'm excited about this opportunity," he said.
The Patriots and Texans will kickoff for a 1 p.m. game in Houston on Sunday, Nov. 22.
