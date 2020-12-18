FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots just days away from their trip out to Miami, which will be their last road game of the season.
Though it's been a roller coaster season for the Patriots, their mindset is only on the game ahead of them as they look to face the 8-5 Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
The Patriots were back to work Friday at Gillette Stadium, looking to take care of business against a Miami team that's second in the AFC East.
The Pats have dealt with both COVID-19 issues and injuries throughout this season, including players like running back Rex Burkhead, who is out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury, and wide receiver Julian Edelman hasn't seen the playing field since late October due to a knee injury as well.
There is good news that Edelman made his return to the practice field this week.
Though it is not confirmed on whether or not Edelman will be playing on Sunday, Newton hints to Western Mass News that “Highway Eleven" may be back in action this weekend.
"As you know, I can't speak about those roads. I'll just keep it at that. I did pass the road and yeah, it's just..for what it's worth,” Newton explained.
Newton also got to experience his first real snowstorm in the Bay Stat this past week.
"It almost felt like a kid a Christmas, like a kid looking for Santa, like ‘Oh my God! Look at all this snow!’ I was mesmerized by the guys who were trying to clean up the snow. I don't even know the machines names, but shout out to those guys who salt the roads and clean the roads and things like that because I know it's a job that doesn't get a lot of notice, but it's so needed,” Newton added.
