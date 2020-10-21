SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s less than two weeks until election day and the push is on for people to vote in western Massachusetts.
The New England Patriots and local leaders came together Wednesday at American International College with a special message.
There were a variety of speakers, all pushing for people to head out and vote on November 3.
Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni was the moderator of the event. He reminded residents they still have three days to register to vote.
Speakers also spoke about heading out to vote on election day and calling on young people to turn out and cast their ballots.
Gulluni said he was grateful for the Patriots organization to come out and show their support voting.
“To have the Patriots here in this region talking about voting and having the great partners that we have and leading their agencies is really to get that message out because people pay attention when someone from the Kraft family speaks. People pay attention when somebody is representing the New England Patriots or the New England Revolution, so it’s really honorable and appreciated from my perspective that the Patriots have gotten involved on this level to ensure that people are voting and people across all communities,” Gulluni added.
The event was held inside where everyone was socially distanced.
In between each speaker, the podium was sanitized for COVID-19 safety precautions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.