FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
It was back to work for the New England Patriots as they hosted their first joint practice with the New York Giants Wednesday, but a couple of popular Patriots players were not on the field.
Former first-round pick Sony Michel has been traded to the Los Angeles Rams. The Pats will acquire fifth and sixth picks in the 2022 draft, and as for quarterback Cam Newton, he is still waiting until he gets clearance to return here to the stadium after a COVID-19 protocol misunderstanding.
But, the rest of the team was back to work Wednesday, taking the field and going up against the New York Giants in their first joint practice of the week. Quarterback Mac Jones getting a significant number of reps while also throwing two impressive touchdowns on the day, even getting a low five from Head Coach Bill Belichick. Western Mass News asking fans their impressions of the rookie.
“I think he looks ready. He's looked great in the preseason so far, and I was really excited to come out and see him today just because I’ve been a fan of him since he was at Alabama,” Patriots fan Dan Pleach said.
But remember these are joint practices which means not all Patriots fans are packing the area.
“You know you got to represent the New York Giants. I moved from New York so I've been watching football for a while now since they won the Super Bowl. I can't just start bandwagoning just because I moved out here to New England so I got to stick with it,” a Giants fan said.
Many of these players paying their respects to now-former Patriots running back Sony Michel. Following his trade to the Rams, center David Andrews told Western Mass News it was incredible was to play alongside him for the past few years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.