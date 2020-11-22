FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Sunday's game was a back and forth battle between the Patriots and the Texans. The New England team now is unable to get a winning streak going after suffering a 27 to 20 loss against the Houston team.
Sunday marked a very disappointing loss, another step back for the Patriots who's current score is 4-6 this season, putting the team in jeopardy for a shot at playoffs.
Going into today's game, the Patriots said they felt confident, with back-to-back wins and two solid weeks of practices. But the 60 minutes of execution fell short, as the Patriots suffered a 27 to 20 final against the now 3-7 Houston Texans.
The Patriots played fast from the get-go, and getting a defensive stop, and scoring a touchdown on their first possession of the game, which has previously been an issue for them. But though it was a competitive back and forth showdown, the team was still unable to seize control.
Head coach Bill Belichick told Western Mass News, despite Sunday's loss, he said he still has a lot of confidence in the locker-room.
"It was a disappointing outcome for us today. We had some opportunities throughout the game. We couldn't get enough with them," Belichick explained. "It's disappointing, but we'll try and turn the page here and move on. Still have a lot of confidence and belief in the team. If we do things a little bit better, then our results will be different and better."
Though starting quarterback, Cam Newton played another turn-over free game. The player finished 26 of 40 for 365 yards and a touchdown.
His running game wasn't much of a factor on Sunday, with three carries for six yards. The Patriots now in a tricky situation for playoffs.
The last time the Patriots lost six games in a season was back in 2009. They made the playoff that season but knocked out in the wild-card round against Baltimore.
The last time they didn't make the playoffs was in 2008.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and at 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS 3, learn more on what this means for the future of the team.
