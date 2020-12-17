FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While everyone is dealing with the snow right now the New England Patriots were getting the luxury of practicing inside Thursday.
They were preparing for their final road game against Miami.
There is no snow in Miami so, the Patriots were trying to simulate as much of the environment as possible, taking the field inside Thursday.
The Pats are looking to run the table in their final three games, as they head to Miami for their last road game of the season. They finish up at home with back to back home games against the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets.
The team is going to need a lot of help from the outside if they want to reach the playoffs, so the Patriots are focusing on taking it one game at a time.
Safety Devin McCourty said it's no secret they're not pleased with their play this season.
"Obviously as players and coaches, everybody's frustrated that things haven't gone our way, but I will say it's not from a lack of effort and doing those things, but I said it all year, everything in this league comes down to execution. When you don't execute, it's hard to win in this league,” McCourty said.
Although it's not determined and things could change, the Patriots have a pretty slim chance of making the playoffs this year. If they don't make the playoffs, it will be the first time since 2008, 12 years ago, the year Tom Brady got hurt in the team's opening game of the season.
