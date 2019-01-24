WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Across western Massachusetts, many business owners are excited the Patriots are headed back to the big game and not just because they are Pats fans.
It's pretty simple. The more the Patriots win, the more that brings to the bottom lines of everyone who sells everything from jerseys and hats, to a cold beer during the game.
Ryan Holmes of Southampton went to Dick's Sporting Goods in West Springfield for one reason.
"I'm here to buy some Patriots gear," Holmes said
Holmes told Western Mass Mews that he's been on the hunt for anything Patriots since the AFC Championship.
"I have been looking. I was going to buy on-line, but I was concerned that it wouldn't be here in time for the game because everything's saying sold out," Holmes added.
Lucky for Holmes, Dick's Sporting Goods just got in a new shipment after running low.
"I lucked out and at least found a hat," Holmes said.
Dick's Sporting Goods said that the demand for Pats gear is as high as ever and they're happy to oblige.
Over at Rumbleseat Bar & Grille in Chicopee, owner Billy Stetson called the Pats post-season a gift.
"In the bar community, in the restaurant community, even in the retail community, everybody agrees that the Patriots are the gifts that keep on giving," Stetson noted.
Stetson said that the Patriots post-season means an increase in his business by about 20 percent and on the day of the big game, next Sunday, Stetson explained, "it probably doubles our business, at least in my location for that day, for sure."
Like most bars and restaurants, come next Sunday, it will be all-hands-on-deck at Rumbleseat when the Pats take on the Rams.
"We're going to double our staff as we expect to double our business. We've increased our capacity in closing our outdoor patio," Stetson added.
As for predictions, back at Dick's Sporting Goods, Holmes added, "I'm excited. I think we're going to take the rams."
The folks at Dick's Sporting Goods hope so too. If the Pats get the win, they tell us they're prepared to open up early after the big game with tables full of championship gear.
