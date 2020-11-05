FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are looking for a turn-around as they return to the practice field, gearing up to take on the New York Jets on Monday.
A beautiful day for the pats to return to the practice field at Gillette Stadium for the first time all week.
Players in full pads are ready to go at Gillette Stadium after taking some days off - since their most recent loss against the Buffalo Bills.
The Patriots have many key players out right now, including Julian Edelman and Stephon Gilmore, who has a knee injury. N'Keal Harry is on concussion protocol, and defensive tackle Lawrence Guy and tight end Devin Asiasi were also not present at practice on Thursday.
One player who did return to the practice field today is running back Sony Michel. Michel has been out for over a week after being added to the COVID-19/reserve list. But he is officially off that list and good to go.
Meanwhile, the Patriots are preparing to take on the New York Jets on Monday, a team that is 0-8 so far this season.
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels told Western Mass News to break their four-game losing streak. They have to execute and take care of the ball.
"Our number one goal right now, as an offense, into this week and moving forward is going to continue to be, playing a turnover-free game, which hasn't done that," he said. "It's been a unique situation for us, that we haven't been in much. This year has been a little different for us."
The Patriots are also welcoming two Isaiah's to the team, defensive tackle Isaiah Mack, who the Patriots picked up off waivers from the Tennessee Titans, as well as wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins.
Both have to go through COVID-19 protocols. They will not be able to play in Monday's game but expected to join the team as early as next week.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, you'll hear from the players themselves and how they're looking to turn things around come Monday.
