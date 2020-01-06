CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Patriots Super Bowl run came to an abrupt end over the weekend and took many by surprise.
Now, local businesses that bank on Patriots game days are bracing for a revenue hit.
"When a local team wins, we get more people coming in and they want football cakes, they want Super Bowl parties," said Rosa Decesare, a decorator with Koffee Kup Bakery in Springfield.
Koffee Kup has been preparing for the Patriots Super Bowl run like they do every year. From Patriots cupcakes to football-designed desserts, Decesare told Western Mass News that playoff time is vital for their business.
"Yeah, for the past six years, it's been trending for the Patriots to be in, so it's kept us really busy," Decesare added.
However, now with the Patriots loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday ending the season, Koffee Kup expects to see fewer customers.
"It will be a little lower. It depends...the fans around here and who makes it in. I'll have to instruct the bakers on what we'll need, you know, for cakes and rolls, so yes, the inventory changes and it could drop lower," Decesare noted.
Other businesses always banking on Patriots Super Bowl run are bars and restaurants, like Rumbleseat in Chicopee.
"When Pats are in it, everyone's a little more geared up. They're buying more food, more beers, more everything. Celebrations are always more fun, Pats fans would all be out on Sunday, talking about how great Saturday was, but instead, we were all at home, watching Netflix crying," said Billy Stetson with Rumbleseat.
Because of the sudden end to the Pats season, Stetson told Western Mass News that the upcoming weekend staffing plans will be adjusted.
"It'll definitely be weaker than if the Pats were in it, one hundred percent. We're not going to add the staffing that we normally would. Yeah, for sure, it has an effect on everything," Stetson explained.
Despite the surprising loss both on and off the field, Stetson said he makes sure the foundation of his business is not built on the number Super Bowl rings the Patriots win.
"You're not supposed to build your business hoping on your team," Stetson noted.
While businesses expect to take an 'L' the rest of this Super Bowl season, Stetson is simply looking for the next big run.
"Go Bruins!" Stetson said.
