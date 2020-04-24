FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The New England Patriots chose Safety Kyle Dugger as their first pick for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Dugger is from Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina.
He is a 2019 Cliff Harris Award winner for Best Defensive Player in D-II.
Check back to see who the Pats pick in the third round.
