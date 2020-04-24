NFL Combine Football

Lenoir-Rhyne defensive back Kyle Dugger runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

 Michael Conroy

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The New England Patriots chose Safety Kyle Dugger as their first pick for the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Dugger is from Lenoir-Rhyne University in Hickory, North Carolina. 

He is a 2019 Cliff Harris Award winner for Best Defensive Player in D-II. 

Check back to see who the Pats pick in the third round. 

