SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
Some sad news coming out of Patriots Nation as wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement after reports of him failing a physical.
The Patriots organization and overall community showing their respects to the former MVP and all he was able to accomplish during his 12 years with the team.
After 12 years with the Patriots, leading the team to three Super Bowls, named the MVP in one of them, star receiver Julian Edelman came out with a video on Monday, officially announcing his retirement and thanking all of Patriots nation for being part of the journey.
The New England Patriots Super Bowl hero, taking it all in announcing Monday he's putting away his cleats for good.
"Nothing in my career has ever come easy, and no surprise this isn't going to be easy either. I've always said, I'm going until the wheels come off, and they've finally fallen off. Due to an injury last year, I will be making my official announcement of my retirement from football," Edelman said.
Giving his blood, sweat, and tears to Patriots Nation for twelve straight years, the former Super Bowl MVP said although not easy, he wouldn't want to go out any other way.
"It was a hard decision, but the right decision for me and my family, and I'm honored and so proud to be retiring as a Patriot," Edelman said.
Western Mass News spoke with local fans who said they'll forever appreciate highway 11.
"His work ethic, he was a short quarterback, not really expected to do much in the NFL, played safety for a bit, but played a lot of big roles for us," Patriots fan Jack Solva said.
"I mean I'm not the tallest guy in the world, so I respect the fact that he's a short guy, really just kind of puts his head down, and he's not really a flashy guy," Patriots fan Kevin Solwy said.
For Solwy it was Edelman's leadership that did it for him especially during a tough 2020 season bringing in the new QB Cam Newton.
"I respected how Edelman has his back the whole time even in this offseason; he posted a picture with a number one on his jersey. I respect that he has his back the whole time," Solwy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.