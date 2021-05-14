FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are offering Massachusetts residents a way to make their COVID-19 vaccination a memorable experience.
The Patriots said Friday that "Defeating COVID-19 takes a team effort" and to that end, on Monday, May 17 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., those receiving a COVID-19 vaccination at one of the following mass vaccination sites can get photo with one of the team's six Lombardi trophies.
Those locations include:
- Gillette Stadium, Foxborough (Moderna)
- Hynes Convention Center, Boston (Pfizer)
- Reggie Lewis Center, Roxbury (Pfizer)
- Eastfield Mall, Springfield (Pfizer)
- DoubleTree Hotel, Danvers (Pfizer)
- Former Circuit City, Dartmouth (Pfizer)
The Patriots added in a statement:
"Getting vaccinated is critical to our success in defeating COVID-19 and making a much-anticipated return to normalcy. Many New England Patriots and Revolution players have taken their shot to protect themselves, their families, and others in the community, and we are excited to provide Massachusetts residents the opportunity to commemorate your vaccination on May 17."
Walk-in vaccinations are now being offered at those six locations, as well as many others across Massachusetts.
