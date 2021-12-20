(WGGB/WSHM) – The Patriots placed four players on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday night, according to ESPN.
That list includes wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, linebackers Harvey Langi and Cameron McGrone, and defensive end Ronnie Perkins.
This came after their 27-to-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday night.
