FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The deadline for NFL players to opt-out of the 2020 season is around the corner.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected sports on various levels. Many NFL players have decided to opt-out of the upcoming season with concerns about COVID-19.
Now, players have until 4 p.m. tomorrow to decide if they will opt-out or play this season. Western Mass News spoke virtually with some of the Patriot players, getting answers on where they stand, as training camp continues.
While week two of training camp is underway here at Gillette Stadium, Western Mass News spoke with three patriot players, who all agree that the training camp looks and feels entirely different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
As week two of training camp continues in Foxborough, New England Patriots players are focused on the numerous coronavirus protocols in place at Gillette Stadium, working to prevent the spread of the virus.
Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones told Western Mass News the look and feel of this year's training camp is very different.
"Facility is different, it's completely different, protocols, getting to the facility...for the meals, the kitchen different, meeting rooms, we have a lot more space, locker rooms spread out. You can see them going to a great extent to keep us safe," Jones explained.
These changes, plus new players joining the roster, draws concerns about this affecting the team's camaraderie. Patriots offensive lineman Joe Thuney said they're making it work the best they can.
"Yeah it is different, spacing out as you said, we'll see, I guess, it's going to be a challenge. Locker room you can still talk and stuff. It's a challenge, but I think working at it, just being around them is good,' Thuney said.
Player safety responsibilities are not only expected on the field but off the field too.
"Things are different. We have different procedures we have to follow to keep things going. When you leave the building, people are counting on you, and everyone in the league, to make good decisions to do this properly and keep everything safe," said Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley.
With eight patriot players opting out of the season, including Captain Dont'a Hightower, Ja'Whaun Bentley was asked if he's filling the leadership role this season.
His answer...
"I'm a big advocate...leadership finds you, you don't force leadership role, leadership finds you. Big fan of communication," Bentley explained.
Players across the league have until 4 p.m. tomorrow to decide whether or not they will be opting out of the 2020 season.
