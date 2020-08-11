SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Despite the UMass football decision to cancel the season, the NFL is still proceeding with its 2020 plans.
Many of the Patriots said this game is all about experience and even though they understand the difficult decision, college football teams are making right now amid the pandemic, and it will affect these players.
With UMass Amherst football now added to the list of schools canceling the upcoming season, it puts a lot of players in a sticky situation. Some seniors would potentially get drafted in the NFL, other players who may be transferring could potentially seek a redshirt season and play next year.
Ultimately, all players will miss out on the experience. Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, who played at the University of Georgia, said the experience is the reason why he's on the Patriots today.
“It definitely meant a lot just because, you know, it's experience,” he said. “Being able to get the experience week in and week out, you're able to see different competition, you're able to go against different teams. At least for me personally, that was always good."
Wynn said while it's extremely tough for these players to be experiencing the loss of a full season, he understands the severity of the coronavirus and the unknowns it could bring without a vaccine.
Veteran player Julian Edelman also spoke on this matter.
"We been virtual like this the whole time and it's been great to just go out there and meet your teammates in person, social distance of course, but those are the kind of things you've been looking forward, excited for, excited for on the field stuff, that comes through reps, that comes through time,” he said. “It comes through meetings and just sitting and being around each other. That's how you develop those types of things."
The Patriots have been continuing their strength and conditioning workouts as well as walkthroughs. Depending on COVID-19 results, the Pats could be ramping up training camp as early as Wednesday going into their next phase called "organized team activities."
This phase doesn't mean it's a full-on practice, that could come as early as Monday where the Patriots could be putting on the pads for the first time all preseason.
