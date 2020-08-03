FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A total of eight New England Patriots players are now opting out for the 2020 season.
This comes after two more Pats players made their decision over the weekend. The deadline for players to opt-out is approaching.
The Patriots are now in their strength and conditioning phase, meaning any player with three negative COVID-19 tests can enter the team facility and go to work.
It's week two of training camp for the Patriots, but not everyone will be reporting for strength and conditioning workouts.
A total of eight Patriots players have decided to opt-out of the 2020 season with two more added to the list on Sunday -- wide receiver Marqise Lee and tight end Matt LaCosse.
While the league is seeing an increase in players opting out, the deadline for their decision has been moved up and could be before the week is out, something Patriots captain and starting safety Devin McCourty is not too happy about.
“I think it's an absolute joke that the NFL is changing the opt-out period mainly because they don't want to see guys continue to opt-out,” he said. “I'm sure they're shocked about how many guys have opted out. I think it's terrible and I think it's B.S. that the league has changed the date."
Center David Andrews, a team captain who missed last year's season with blood clots in his lungs, has decided to play this season. Andrews said in a virtual press conference with limited practice days and no preseason, this is a time for everyone -- especially rookies -- to seize the moment.
“Take each opportunity you have,” he said. “You have to take advantage of each opportunity, each snap, each play, each walkthrough, everything has to be more high."
Despite so much uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic, longtime captain Matthew Slater and McCourty emphasize their mission for the season which doesn't necessarily involve football.
“My goal is to help the minority guys and women and bring justice for Breonna Taylor,” McCourty said.
"My number one responsibility is to love God and love my neighbor,” Slater said. “I believe I can use my platform to bring a sense of oneness, and the only way I know how to do that is through Jesus Christ."
The NFL opt-out deadline is expected to be as early as Thursday or Friday when players will have to decide if they will or will not be playing in the 2020 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.