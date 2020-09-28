SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are back to work already after getting their second win of the season.
All three games played have been without fans due to the coronavirus pandemic, but that's about to change for their next game.
One would think playing in any other stadium that isn't their own would be brutal listening to fans cheering against them, but because Sunday will be the Patriots first game playing with fans in the stadium this season, they say they're pretty excited.
The Patriots entered week four of the NFL season, standing at 2-1, after getting the win against the Las Vegas Raiders.
The team is looking ahead preparing to take on the Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
When they do, they will finally play in front of fans for the first time all season. The Chiefs are one of the few teams allowing fans -- at a limited 22% capacity -- inside Arrowhead Stadium. Patriots safety Adrian Phillips said even though he wishes it was his home crowd, he's excited to hear some real noise.
“I mean, I guess it will be cool to play against the fans, it's not our fans, so I mean it would be a different story if it was our fans, but I think it'll be pretty cool to actually see some people in the stands," he said.
When asked if this could affect how the Patriots prepare this week, Head Coach Bill Belichick said, "It certainly won't be like the 70,000 we saw last time we were there, or however many it was, but we'll take a look at it and then see what we think we need to do.”
After having no fans throughout September, Patriots officials are still working to bring back fans at a limited capacity inside Gillette Stadium.
