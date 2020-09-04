FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots just wrapped up their final practice of the week and the team is going to look pretty different next week.
The Patriots took the field at Gillette Stadium on Friday as the coaches evaluated players one final time before they have to make big decisions on who stays and who goes.
Teams all across the league have until 4 p.m. Saturday to cut their 80-man roster down to 53.
Some players are already being waived or released such as wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, cornerback Michael Jackson and defensive tackle Michael Barnett.
Head Coach Bill Belichick said it's all about making sure the team is put in the best position heading into the season.
“As always, we'll try and make the decisions best for the football team, whether that's bringing a person in or releasing a player,” he said. “It obviously can go both ways and so at this point in time we felt that's best for the team."
Friday would normally be the day after the preseason finale meaning coaches would have tape on all the players around the league to look at.
Belichick said this makes a big difference this year not being able to have that to prepare.
He also talked about the significance of the practice squad and how changes this year are affecting their decisions with the roster cut deadline Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.