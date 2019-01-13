Patriots postseason fever alive & well across western Mass.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A little closer to home, Pats fans gathered in droves at local sports bars to watch their team win.
The postseason fever is alive and well in Chicopee.
When our Western Mass News crew drove over to the Rumbleseat, they saw people decked out in Patriots gear waving at our news truck.
We spoke with fans at the Rumbleseat about what it's like to come out and watch the game as a group.
As any Patriots fan knows, this season hasn't been a breeze like it has been in years past so getting to this point in the postseason is always something to celebrate.
Fans tell us that going out and watching the game at a sports bar is the best way to raise that team spirit.
It's giving sports bars across western Massachusetts a boost for sure.
Every place we passed today had a full parking lot around game time.
As for the fans, we actually ran into supporters of both teams, who tell Western Mass News the group atmosphere is more fun, no matter the score.
"It just makes it more exciting," local Patriots fan Lori Gallant tells us. "I knew they were going to do good."
"I have to show my support for my team," stated local Los Angeles Chargers fan Terrance Brown. "This is pretty disappointing. We'll be back next year. It's a good win for them."
Terrance was a good sport.
He spoke with Western Mass News when the score was thirty-eight to seven.
Things didn't get too much better for him.
The final score of the game was 41-22, Patriots.
There's no doubt going to be an even bigger fanfare next week at these local sports bars when the Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City,
They'll battle for the AFC Conference Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.