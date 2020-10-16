FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another Patriots player has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Patriots were supposed to take the practice field at Gillette Stadium today to prepare for the Denver Broncos game on Sunday.
However, the team cancelled practice after learning another player tested positive for COVID-19.
It's another blow for the Patriots, who may be a bit rusty. The team only practiced twice last week and once this week.
Now, the Pats having to sit out another day due to a player testing positive for the coronavirus today.
Officials told us offensive lineman James Ferentz has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. Ferentz also practiced with the team on Thursday.
Patriots veteran wide receiver Julian Edelman expressed his thoughts today on how the team is handling the challenges this pandemic brings. When asked if he thinks the league should implement a ‘bubble’, he told Western Mass News it just doesn't seem realistic.
"It's the preparation process that you have to deal with, which is the hardest. I mean fields, I mean it would just be a logistical nightmare to have 32 teams bubbled, so I don't know how that goes. I don't know, we're doing our best, we're doing our best,” Edelman explained.
As of now, the Patriots-Broncos game is still scheduled to take place on Sunday. No changes have been made there.
Officials even told the Broncos today, after this news, to continue to plan on flying into Boston for Sunday's game.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
