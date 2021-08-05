Patriots practice in full pads for the second time

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--Rain or sunshine, the New England Patriots were back in action today for training camp as they inch closer to their preseason opener.
The pads were back on today for practice, making it the team's second full day in pads.
The team is back to work in Foxborough, closing out their final practice today before heading inside Gillette Stadium tomorrow. Both quarterbacks found their rhythm, specifically rookie mac jones today- once again getting the majority of reps in the passing game and starting to get a full grasp of the patriot-style offense. Jones told Western Mass News also having his teammates help him out learning the playbook is crucial.
The Pats will close out the week outside and come Friday, they'll be inside Gillette Stadium for the first time. They will be off Saturday before preparing for the preseason opener against the Washington football team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.