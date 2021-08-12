FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are gearing up for their first preseason game in Foxborough and the Pats are looking towards a comeback season.
The Patriots are just a couple of hours away from their preseason home opener against the Washington Football Team. Both teams aiming for much better seasons after finishing 7-9 last year.
Thousands of fans are getting to witness it all and are finally making their way back inside for the first time since the 2019 postseason. Many fans told Western Mass News how excited they are to finally be back.
"I don't know a lot about football, but I'm really excited to see like the atmosphere and a lot of people being together and stuff,” said one fan.
Another fan comments, “It's so exciting. I think I didn't sleep much last night. My husband couldn't come. He's all bummed out, but he's got his gear all lined up this morning to wear to work."
The big question every Patriots fan is wondering is who is going to be the starting quarterback this season. Will it be veteran quarterback Cam Newton or rookie Mac Jones? Though head coach Bill Belichick made it known Newton is the starter, multiple sources report that both quarterbacks should get some playing time tonight.
