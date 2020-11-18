FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are back to work after getting back-to-back wins, their most recent one against the Baltimore Ravens.
The team is looking and playing a whole lot better, now improving to 4-5 on the season, aiming to go 500 on Sunday against the Houston Texans.
This past Sunday was a huge win for the Patriots against the Baltimore Ravens. Now the team has started to find their rhythm after a tough start to the season. The Pats are now playing 60-minute football, something Head Coach Bill Belichick has been emphasizing to the players from day one.
With the offense looking a lot better this time around, the team took the practice field at Gillette Stadium Wednesday, gearing up to take on the struggling 2-7 Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans on Sunday.
Texans’ Head Coach Romeo Crennel said when it comes to preparing for the Patriots, starting quarterback Cam Newton can be a problem they're looking to figure out now.
"Newton, he's a big individual, and when he decides to run, he runs like a running back. Many quarterbacks try to avoid contact when they run, but as he seeks it, particularly if there's a defensive back who's trying to tackle him. He'll just put his shoulder down and run over him," Crennel said.
Speaking of running, Newton has a total of nine rushing touchdowns, just one under the quarterback with the most rushing touchdowns. That's Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals. However, Newton only has two passing touchdowns on the season, and he hasn't thrown one touchdown to any receiver so far this season.
When asked about this statistic, Newton said he doesn't care how he does it, who he throws it to, but only how he gets the ball in the end zone and brings the team to a win at the end of the game.
