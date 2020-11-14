FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are looking for their fourth win of the season, gearing up to take on the 6-2 Baltimore Ravens Sunday night.
The Patriots just 3-5 on the season, finally able to break their four-game losing streak in their most recent game against the New York Jets.
The team, now looking forward, after practicing all week, getting ready to welcome starting quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens on Sunday.
Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty told Western Mass News though Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the game, he doesn't look at him or the Ravens any differently than other teams they face, but knows they have to bring their A-game.
"To me, it's no different than you, going against Patrick Mahomes, you're going against the Tom Brady, you're going against one of the best quarterbacks in our league," McCourty said. "A guy who's an MVP, in this league. So when you go against, in this offense, a guy like that, there's a level of competition that needs to rise."
Though the Patriots haven't dealt with any COVID-19 issues this week, the Ravens had a player test positive for COVID-19. The identity of the Raven player has yet to be released, but Western Mass News was told he is in isolation and will not be playing in Sunday's showdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.