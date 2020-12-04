FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are taking the practice field in Foxborough one final time before hitting the road for three straight games, with the first against the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.
The Patriots already on the plane now and heading out to L.A. to take on the Chargers, and then they'll only have three days of rest before taking on the Rams next Thursday.
At 5-6, the Patriots really can't afford any loss at this point if they want a shot at playoffs. They are leading the overall series against the Chargers, but the team said they aren't concerned about their previous matchups, only focused on what lays ahead.
Especially now facing strong, new rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, who has been far better than what their 3-8 record shows.
Running back Damien Harris told Western Mass News despite a bit of a rocky season, the Patriots aren't even thinking playoffs right now but focused on taking care of business one game at a time.
"Whatever opportunity we get, we got to make the most of it, and we know that we're playing good defenses week in and week out, so it's good coaching," Harris said. "It's no surprise whenever a team goes in and tries to stop something we do, and we just got to step up in other areas and try to play complementary football."
This trip is the team's first time on the road for six straight days. Safety Jason McCourty released a statement, saying:
"This is probably a finding yourself-type trip. You're going to spend a lot of time in isolation, whenever we're not doing something football-related."
The coronavirus pandemic now has put a stop to their traditional team bonding opportunities.
