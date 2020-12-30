FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- 2020 has not only been a difficult year in general but a brutal season for the New England Patriots. Missing playoffs for the first time in 12 years is already a testament to how this season has been going, but the Patriots are struggling to close out the season on a better note.
The Patriots are back to work at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, coming off an annihilating 38-9 loss against the 12-3 Buffalo Bills. Though starting quarterback Cam Newton set the tone early in the game, scoring his twelfth rushing touchdown of the season, the most rushing touchdowns any quarterback has done this season, he wasn't able to get the ball in the end zone for the remainder of the game.
Head coach Bill Belichick decided to pull Newton mid-game and give Jarrett Stidham a shot. When asked what Newton thinks the problem is when it comes to his performance with the team, he said it's on him.
"I'm just trying to do and be the best player I can be for this team each week, and that's what it is," he explained. "There's nothing that an opposing team is doing, but I'll be the first to say I need to get better, and it starts with practice."
Newton was also asked if he thinks he will be the starting quarterback on Sunday in their final game against the New York Jets and told Western Mass News it's disappointing to be asked that question, but only focused on getting better.
The Jets are also dealing with their first positive COVID-19 case on the team- rookie running back La’Mical Perine has tested positive for the virus and is ruled out of Sunday's game.
The Jets and Patriots go head to head for their final game of the regular season at Gillette Stadium, with kick-off set for 1 p.m.
