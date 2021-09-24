FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority.
The New England Patriots return to Foxborough on Sunday, coming off their first win of the season, and they look to continue their winning ways against the New Orleans Saints.
It was the Patriots’ defense that got the job done last Sunday when they forced four turnovers against the New York Jets resulting in their first win of the season.
The Pats only produced 260 yards of offense, with both touchdowns coming on the ground. Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor was asked why the team is not airing it out and instead limiting their passing game to short throws through the first two games.
“That’s not really what this offense is. That’s just what you’ve seen. We’re working we’re preparing to do whatever we need to do; I think there’s a lot of guys that are capable of doing multiple things, and each week different opportunities present themselves,” Agholor said.
The opportunity that lies ahead this week is a matchup against the New Orleans Saints. While rookie quarterback Mac Jones is in his first season in New England, Jameis Winston is now the starter for the Saints after being a backup last year.
It’s a big change from Tom Brady and Drew Brees under center. In fact, it will be the first matchup between these teams not featuring Brady versus Brees since 2005.
This game also spotlights two of the top coaches in the league, Bill Belichick and Sean Payton. Belichick spoke Friday about what makes Payton and the Saints so difficult to prepare for.
“It’s hard to stay ahead of Sean just because he operates so quickly with so many variables. All the receivers play, all the tight ends play, the backs play, there are two different quarterbacks,” Belichick explained.
The Patriots will also honor Julian Edelman, a three-time Super Bowl champion who played for 12 seasons in New England, at halftime.
You can catch the game on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX6.
