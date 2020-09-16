FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are gearing up to take on the Seattle Seahawks for game two of the NFL season.
With fresh legs from their off day from practice yesterday, the Patriots took to the field at Gillette Stadium earlier on Wednesday as they plan to travel for the first time amid the pandemic.
With new traveling policies and game day protocols across the league, the Patriots are well aware of the safety measures in place.
Western Mass News spoke with Patriots captain Jason McCourty on Wednesday, who said the team knows the significant responsibility they have to stay healthy as they travel.
"We're going to have to be responsible. I think that using those same safety protocols that we're using here in the building. We're going to have to take those on the road with us, making sure we're only really around the people that are in our traveling party. Not going out and mingling around in Seattle," McCourty explained.
Quarterback Cam Newton also spoke to the media on Wednesday and said after feeling barricaded inside Gillette Stadium for all this time, he and his teammates are ready to hit the road for upcoming games.
The team will have a couple more days of practice here at Gillette before leaving for Seattle on Friday.
