FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority. The New England Patriots are just a few days out from their first pre-season game. The team is looking to have a much better year this time around.
The Patriots getting in a few more practice days before their first game on Thursday against the Washington football team. It's the first of three pre-season games they'll play.
The Patriots are looking up this year, aiming towards a comeback season after struggling last year finishing just seven and nine. The team has been taking full advantage of these practice days, and fans getting to enjoy all of it as well. Monday marked the teams' eleventh overall practice so far, and their fourth day, practicing in full pads.
Tight end Devin Asiasi was also back in the mix Monday after having to quarantine due to testing positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated. Head coach Bill Belichick updated on his status heading into game week.
"He's out here participating, we'll monitor his progress, and monitor it as he goes through practice, how he's doing until we're sure he's ready to go out and be a full participant but I'd say we’re not quite there yet, but I don't know how that's going to go, we dealt with a few other players and some have reacclimated quicker than other but again we have to stay on top of it and monitor it," Belichick said.
New tight-end Hunter Henry was not on the field Monday, after injuring his shoulder over the weekend. He is expected to get an MRI, however, the injury doesn't appear to be too serious, but he could miss some time in the pre-season.
Quarterback Cam Newton paying extra attention to the fans during training camp, handing out footballs to the fans while hyping up the crowd at the end of practice. The team is really looking forward to seeing thousands make their way back to Gillette Stadium for their first in-person game on Thursday, something they haven't experienced in over a year due to COVID.
