FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The NFL New England Patriots are just four days away from their season opener against the Miami Dolphins. Western Mass News spoke to both head coaches about the upcoming game.
Though on opposite sidelines, both coaches told Western Mass News that they aren't worried about last year's games and are focused on what lies ahead, which is their week one game here at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
The Patriots hit the practice field again Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Dolphins coach Brian Flores told Western Mass News they are looking forward to their first game, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Both coaches agreed there are a lot of unknowns, and they will have to face different challenges thrown their way on game day. Belichick said making adjustments will play a big role.
"In the end, I think that's what we'll see the most of, but I'm sure it'll be some variety in there and some, you know, gadget plays or deceptive type plays that you know, if you're not alert, that they could catch you by surprise. So we'll have to be ready for those," Belichick explained.
As for Miami, Flores said they've been watching a lot of film on Cam Newton and his previous play while with the Carolina Panthers, but he said their game plan isn't just focusing on the quarterback, but everyone else too.
Flores, who is a former assistant under coach Belichick, mentioned the Dolphins also are looking into limiting Newton's mobility, meaning taking him out of his comfort zone, not allowing him to run the ball as much as he'll want to.
While no fans are allowed inside the stadium through September, officials also said tailgating won't be allowed outside the stadium, including in the parking lot.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, we'll have more on those details, as well as when you could be making your way back to watch the Patriots in person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.