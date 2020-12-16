FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's been a rollercoaster season for the New England Patriots, but the team is still fighting for a playoff spot, despite their six and seven record.
On Sunday, the Patriots had a six percent chance of making the playoffs, but with the Baltimore Ravens beating the Cleveland Browns, that percentage is brought down to just two.
Before the upcoming snowstorm, the Pats took the practice field at Gillette Stadium Wednesday, preparing to take on the eight and five Miami Dolphins on Sunday, a team that's ranked second in the AFC East.
The Patriots beat these guys back in week one of the NFL season, where starting quarterback Cam Newton had his first break out game, right out the gate posting 75 yards on 15 carries and two rushing touchdowns. Even though it's been a while since Newton has been in his rhythm, head coach Bill Belichick is not changing his mind about starting him. He said Newton will be "the go-to-guy" in the starting quarterback position come Sunday.
As for Miami, Belichick said they're doing a lot of things right.
"They've done a good job turning the ball over a lot, and they've done a good job offensively of staying balanced and getting the ball to the skilled players. They've changed the quarterbacks; both quarterbacks have played well so, it's a good team that has really thrived over defensive turnovers, and as always, ball security will be a big key for us this game," Belichick said.
When the Patriots beat the Dolphins 21 to 11 back in week one, they faced quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, but now they'll be taking on rookie Tua Tagoviloa, who has been putting up some pretty big numbers for the team.
Miami is favored by two-and-a-half- points over the Patriots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.