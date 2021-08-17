FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is your Local Sports Authority. The New England Patriots getting off to the right start, snatching their first pre-season game win last week, and now the team looks to do the same thing come Thursday.
The Pats are currently out in Philadelphia having joint practices with the Eagles who they play on Thursday. The team really focusing on the red zone Tuesday in practice.
The Patriots are back to work for a second straight day at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly, practicing with and looking to compete against the Eagles on Thursday. Although a shorter practice Tuesday, lasting about an hour and 20 minutes, the Pats really focused on the red zone, aiming to be overall better near the goal-line. Quarterback Cam Newton was asked if head Coach Bill Belichick has spoken to him about being the starter this Thursday,
"I mean y'all sitting up here asking silly questions to me, and I’m looking at y'all with the same thing so I don't know what you want me to say. No, and you know that. You know he hasn't said that so for you to just ask the question, it is what it is, every single day I’m coming out here with the anticipation of just getting better, and that's the only thing I can do so I can control that," Newton said.
Newton goes on saying the biggest difference in his personal evaluation from last year to this year is the experience he's been able to get being able to have these joint practices and preseason games, something COVID restricted them from last season.
The Patriots look to take on the Eagles on Thursday night in pre-season game number two at 7:30 p.m.
