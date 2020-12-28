FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots geared up for their final two games of their season, and a season that definitely did not seem to impress not only them but Patriots Nation.
Despite the team missing the playoffs for the first time in twelve years, they're geared up to take on AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills Monday night.
The six and eight Patriots got ready to take on the 11 and three Buffalo Bills Monday night at Gillette Stadium.
Although the Pats are looking to end their season on a better note, despite missing the playoffs for the first time since 2002, the team has yet to score a touchdown in the past two weeks.
Now the big question of which quarterback is going to close out the rest of the season is on the table.
Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said he leaves that up to head coach Bill Belichick.
"That's the coach's decision. I honor whatever decision he makes, in terms of those choices. We work as hard as we can to get whoever ready to go. I've seen plenty of Jarrett [Stidham] in practice, I've seen him every day, I've seen him for two years, I'm confident that I understand where Jarrett's at in his development. But also know that our job is to try and go out there and win two football games," McDaniels said.
The Patriots were also dealing with plenty of injuries, now with cornerback Stephon Gilmore also out after getting banged up last week. The Patriots will square off with the Bills Monday; kick-off is at 8:15 p.m. You can catch all the action right here on CBS3.
