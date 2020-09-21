SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a tough loss for the New England Patriots on Sunday. It was down to the wire, but the Seattle Seahawks topped the Pats 35-30 in their primetime match-up.
It was such a back and forth game, and it came down to the final seconds with quarterback Cam Newton making the game-winning attempt to score the touchdown but just wasn't able to get the job done.
This game had every fan on the edge of their seats as the Patriots and Seahawks battled it out in week two of the NFL season. Two of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL, Newton and Seattle's Russell Wilson, putting on a show.
Newton was excellent in his first road game with the patriots throwing for 397 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He ran for another 47 yards, but couldn't get the last three feet to give New England a victory. Despite his performance, Newton said as a captain and leader of this team, he can step it up.
“It was something to build on, most definitely, but you know, I feel as if, put in that situation, I gotta be better,” he said. “It's just simple. There's two different plays I wish I had back, but in that last one, just the execution on my part."
It was an emotional night for the Patriots as well as running back James White was informed just before the game his dad died in a car accident and his mother is currently in critical condition from the crash. Many NFL players, including former teammate Russell Wilson, spoke out about this matter and extending their condolences to the White family.
