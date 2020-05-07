FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots have announced their 2020 season schedule.
Their regular season is slated to kickoff on Sunday, September at Gillette Stadium against the Miami Dolphins.
PRESEASON
Preseason dates and times will be mutually decided upon between the teams and announced at a later date.
- Game 1 - Detroit (Aug. 13-17)
- Game 2 - Carolina (Aug. 20-24)
- Game 3 - at Philadelphia (Aug. 27-30)
- Game 4 - at NY Giants (Sept. 3-4)
REGULAR SEASON
- WEEK 1 : Sept. 13, 1 p.m. - Miami (CBS)
- WEEK 2 : Sept. 20, 8:20 p.m. - at Seattle (NBC)
- WEEK 3 : Sept. 27, 1 p.m. - Las Vegas (CBS)
- WEEK 4 : Oct. 4, 4:25 p.m. - at Kansas City (CBS)
- WEEK 5 : Oct. 11, 1 p.m. - Denver (CBS*)
- WEEK 6 : Oct. 18 - BYE WEEK
- WEEK 7 : Oct. 25, 4:25 p.m. - San Francisco (CBS*)
- WEEK 8 : Nov. 1, 1 p.m. - at Buffalo (CBS*)
- WEEK 9 : Nov. 9, 8:15 p.m. - at NY Jets (ESPN)
- WEEK 10 : Nov. 15, 8:20 p.m. - Baltimore (NBC*)
- WEEK 11 : Nov. 22, 1 p.m. - at Houston (CBS*)
- WEEK 12 : Nov. 29, 1 p.m. - Arizona (FOX*)
- WEEK 13 : Dec. 6, 4:25 p.m. - at LA Chargers (CBS*)
- WEEK 14 : Dec. 10, 8:20 p.m. - at LA Rams (FOX/NFL/Amazon)
- WEEK 15 : Dec. 20, 1 p.m. - at Miami (CBS*)
- WEEK 16 : Dec. 28, 8:15 p.m. - Buffalo (ESPN)
- WEEK 17 : Jan. 3, 1 p.m. - NY Jets (CBS*)
* denotes game time and network subject to flex scheduling
Football? Is that you?! 🚨 2020 #Patriots schedule: https://t.co/da7ZpBljtf pic.twitter.com/T76qvzbv68— New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 7, 2020
