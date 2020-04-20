FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Patriots have unveiled the first change to its primary uniform in 20 years.
The team showed off the new look on Twitter this morning.
On Monday, the team also released a video highlighting the changes:
New England said the white jersey will have the navy blue pants.
The bigger change is to the uniform on the right, as the team is going all navy, which was their Thursday Night Football look the last couple of seasons.
