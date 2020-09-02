FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The NFL New England Patriots announced they have officially released wide receiver Mohamed Sanu.
This announcement comes after the Patriots acquired Sanu last October from the Atlanta Falcons for a second-round pick, a significant investment, that resulted in Sanu playing only nine games for the team.
The New England Patriots announced their move to officially release Sanu from the team on Wednesday. Only playing a total of nine games for the Patriots, Sanu was due to earn $6.5 million this season.
But this is the first of many moves for not only the Patriots but all teams across the league, as they have until 4 p.m. on Saturday to cut their 80-man roster down to 53.
When asked how difficult it is to evaluate players amid the pandemic, given the limited practices and no preseason games, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels said, 'put it this way, it's not easy."
"There are very few opportunities, or in practice where you finish a block with a guy on the ground, you break a tackle and continue to run and do all the things that are going to happen in a real game," he said. "Not having the preseason games where you can evaluate those snaps and those live-action reps, it's something where you don't have them, you miss that opportunity to add to your evaluation."
One of the key players the Patriots coaches are keeping a close eye on is quarterback Cam Newton, who's been getting the most quarterback reps throughout practices. A player they're looking to fill the shoes of Tom Brady.
"Cam understands football very well, he can handle a lot of different multiples, which you need to be able to do at that position, he handles the coverage well, and he puts a lot of time and effort into it," McDaniels explained.
"There's been [a] great improvement, and each day we've seen a substantial difference in regards to knowledge. A lot of times, you get involved in repetition, and the more you do the same thing over and over again, the better gets at it," said Patriots quarterback coach Jedd Fisch.
The Patriots took Wednesday off and will take the field Thursday and Friday to prove themselves before the roster cut deadline on Saturday.
