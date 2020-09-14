FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots get right back to work for another day of practice at Gillette Stadium after celebrating their first win of the season against the Miami Dolphins.
The Patriots wrapped up practice at Gillette Monday afternoon and after speaking with Coach Belichick and some of players, they feel as though they have a better sense of what to expect moving forward after experiencing Game 1 amid this pandemic.
With no preseason games this year and limited practices due to coronavirus restrictions, both players and coaches told Western Mass News they have a better understanding of what to expect come game day - with many stadiums prohibiting fans to be inside, as well as playing physically against another team for the first time since last season.
Noticing the heightened intensity between the Patriots and Dolphins in their first game, quarterback Cam Newton was asked if he anticipated that. He said due to the circumstances this year, they have to generate their own energy for each game.
“For us, as the game goes on, we don’t have the luxury of hearing the crowd this year, at least for the early part of it. So therefore, you need to find yourself ways to get yourself going at the end of the day, in some way shape or form, the way that you know how,” Newton explained.
He went on even thanking his opponents for being as competitive because he said for him, with no fans this year, he needs some type of vocal energy to get him in the zone.
The team will have an off day on Tuesday and finish out practices before they travel to Seattle for Game 2 on Sunday.
