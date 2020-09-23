FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots were back on the practice field Wednesday, preparing for game three against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Head coach of the raiders Jon Gruden is one of the five coaches fined $100,000 for not wearing a face mask on the sidelines during his last game.
Gruden admitted that he previously contracted COVID-19, but this is a bit of a strange situation because back in August, multiple reports surfaced of Gruden pulling a stunt on his players, tricking them to believing he had COVID-19 because he wanted to jolt his players into being more mindful of the potential dangers of the virus and that anyone can catch it at any time.
When asked about this stunt, Gruden denied it saying, "It was reported that I made up that I had the virus. It really ticked me off because I would never do something like that."
Gruden admitted, no stunt, that he had the virus back in mid-July before training camp and said, "It wasn't pleasant."
Now, Gruden is one of the five NFL coaches fined $100,000 - plus the team $250,000 - for not wearing his face covering in last Sunday's game.
Meanwhile, the Patriots are preparing to take on Gruden and the Raiders. The Pats took the field at practice at Gillette Stadium today.
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke highly of Gruden and the Raiders on their 2-0 start. He told Western Mass News that they know they'll have to be prepared for anything thrown their way on Sunday.
“Jon’s very creative and does an excellent job of utilizing all of his personnel, so those are the challenges that we face. It's definitely not just one thing. There are a number of things you have to deal with and be ready for, so we'll just try to look at all of them and put ourselves in the best position we can,” Belichick explained.
Keep in mind, it's an emotional time for the Patriots as they're dealing with personal matters.
Running back James White, who is still grieving the loss of his father, posted a picture on social media for his son's birthday while paying tribute to his father, Tyrone, saying "I still can't process everything that's going on right now but when I look at you, you give me life. May you rest in peace Dad, we miss you much already."
