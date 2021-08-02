FOXBORO, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – It’s back to work for the New England Patriots as the team looks to ramp up practice week.
The team taking the field for week two of training camp on Monday.
Coach Bill Belichick said, "It's a good opportunity this week to really work on the fundamentals and get used to playing in more real football type conditions, looking forward to that, a lot of work to do, just working to build every day."
Fans packed the stands which is becoming a regular sight, and an experience many aren't taking for granted.
“It's super cool. I bet it's great for the players too because last year they couldn't see anybody and now they're pumped up because the fans are cheering them on. It's awesome," said Patriots fan Anthony Billings.
Anthony’s brother Michael is also excited to be there.
“When my mom said Michael do you want to go to training camp? I was like yes, I was super excited, I was pumped up,” said Michael Billings.
Many fans decked out in their Patriots gear, are trying to put forth as much support as possible to help the team rebound from last season.
"I think we'll do really well, much better than last year, it's good having the fans back that will make a big difference with the fans, I hope everyone will play a little bit better," said fan Harry Murray.
Head coach, Belichick, hinted to the public that Cam Newton will be the starting quarterback again this year after saying, "Cam's our starting quarterback, I think I’ve said that."
Fans tell us they agree.
"I don't see him starting this year, I think if Cam plays a little poorly like he did last year, I think if he does take over, he'll play really well, he was supposed to be the best NFL ready prospect in the draft last year and I think he's showing that here in training camp,” said Harry Murray.
Regardless of who starts, fans have high hopes for this team.
Pats fan Ty Tomasian said, "Yeah, last season was kind of weird with the covid, mask, no fans, but this year it's a new year, we're going to be back playing harder than every it's going to be a good year, going for a ring."
The patriots are looking to ramp up practice even more with the first day of full pads expected to take place on Tuesday.
