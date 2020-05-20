BOSTON (AP) — The New England Patriots and the New England Revolution are planning to plant a flag garden near Gillette Stadium to honor some of the state's residents who have died in the service of the nation.
The Massachusetts Military Heroes Fund usually plants about 37,000 U.S. flags on the Boston Common every Memorial Day to honor state residents who have died in wartime dating to the Revolutionary War, but this year's event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The organization instead asked people to plant flags on their lawns or post flags in their windows.
The Patriots and Revolution's foundations in response will gather volunteers on Thursday to plant more than 2,500 flags to honor the men and women from Foxborough who have lost their lives defending the country.
The flag garden will remain on display through May 28. Social distancing will be enforced during the planting process.
