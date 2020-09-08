FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The wait is almost over and the New England Patriots home opener against the Miami Dolphins is just five days away, and the team is looking very different this year.
Some of the Patriots coaches Tuesday morning -- including Head Coach Bill Belichick -- said while everyone is in the same boat this year with no preseason games and no film to look at other players, they're using some of the old film on the Dolphins to prepare.
The Patriots took the field again at Gillette Stadium for day two of the first week of the NFL season, and this week is all about preparing for their home opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
With no preseason games this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, many teams are having to use old film to scout their opponents, the Patriots being one of them.
While it's a new season, regardless of this matter, Belichick said going against a team familiar to the patriots, they can anticipate some of their style of play based on the past, while other adjustments will have to be made on the fly.
“There are other things that we can go back and look at,” he said. “I mean, coach [Brian] Flores knows us, obviously very well, probably as well as any coach in the league does. Offensively, defensively and special teams, there are things that we're going to prepare for, but I'm sure we'll see things that we're not working on too. So we'll just have to try to count on our fundamentals and our rules and being sound to take care of those things."
When asked about preparing for certain game-like situations, Belichick said there are just so many unknowns. He said the team has been practicing for all various scenarios that could be thrown their way on Sunday but there are a lot of things they can't predict.
One thing they can predict is their starting quarterback Cam Newton.
