SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the big game just two days away, a group of healthcare workers in western Massachusetts are just hours away from a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
This week, they received the news that Robert Kraft himself was inviting them to head to Tampa Bay on the Patriots team plane with other vaccinated healthcare workers.
“I kind of thought it was an early April Fool’s joke,” said Steve Boyle, who works at Baystate Medical Center.
Cherie Rodriguez, a respiratory therapist at Mercy Medical Center, added, “You just kind of listening to his words, thinking ‘Is this real?’”
Boyle and Rodriguez shared with Western Mass News their first thoughts after finding out they'd be joining 74 other vaccinated healthcare workers onboard the New England Patriots private plane heading to Tampa Bay for Super Bowl LV.
“I mean, the Super Bowl is a pretty prestigious sporting event…Not everybody ever gets to go in their lifetime,” Rodriguez added.
Rodriguez has been working on the front lines as a respiratory therapist, often times stretched thin trying to take care of multiple COVID-19 patients.
Boyle has also worked on the front lines, but in a different capacity as the director of hospitality at Baystate.
“I handle a lot of the non-clinical support areas, so it’s really non-clinical support. During the pandemic, I have been able to help in other areas which is, I think, part of the reason I was selected,” Boyle added.
Although both of these front line workers are more than deserving of this honor, both found themselves asking “Why me?”
“Everybody in the building… from housekeeping to pharmacy…they just deserve it,” Rodriguez added.
Boyle noted, “There is just so many people who deserve to go, but I accepted. It’s one of those once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.”
Both are major football fans, although not Patriots fans per say, but after this, their allegiances might switch.
“I kind of joke that the Eagles never bought me a beer, but the Patriots are taking me to the Super Bowl,” Boyle said.
The Patriots are also sending Dr. Sarah Haessler, Baystate Medical Center hospital epidemiologist and infectious disease physician, to the big game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.