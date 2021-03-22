SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After a rocky season last year, the New England Patriots have gone on a spending spree this off-season, shopping for the players they believe they need to rebound and win another Super Bowl.
Even with Cam Newton returning to the team, head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft wasted no time nor money to get the players they want for next season.
The personnel moves come after the Patriots are coming off a struggling 7-9 season last year for the first time without longtime quarterback Tom Brady.
The Patriots are looking to rebuild, already spending more $250 million worth of contracts on 15 free-agent players.
The team also broke the NFL record for most guaranteed money spent in free agency. About $175 million of the $250 million they spent was used to acquire two top-tier tight ends, wide receiver, and a defensive lineman – all positions that were exposed last season.
Kraft explained the moves like this.
“It's like investing in the stock market. You take advantage of corrections and inefficiencies in the market when you can, and that's what we did here."
The coronavirus pandemic also impacted the league's revenue this year as the salary cap decreased for the first time in a decade. The cap set at $198.2 million just a year ago and now, it’s down to $182.5 million for the 2021 season. This clearly impacted the free agency market as well. The Pats were way under that number and one of the few teams capable of bringing in multiple high-quality free agents.
Kraft does emphasize that nothing is guaranteed here. He said he used to make fun of teams that spent a lot of money in the offseason, so he is very cautious of this process.
