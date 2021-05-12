FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The full 2021 NFL schedule has been released and the New England Patriots are set to take on the Miami Dolphins in their home opener.
We know it was a rocky season last year with the Pats finishing 7-9 and third in the AFC East, but a brand new season is upon us, so mark your calendars because the Patriots will kick off the 2021 season against the Dolphins on September 12 at Gillette Stadium. This marks the fourth time in the past decade the Patriots and Dolphins will meet in the regular season opener.
The Patriots are really looking to rebound from last year and is stacking up new weapons on the team after a poor performance last season.
Western Mass news wanted to know where local fans stand. Will this be a comeback year?
"Cam Newton was awesome. It's just, we need a little more help after Tom Brady and he brought his man with him, but we don't have no backup and it comes with time. At the time, we had the draft and we picked up some good people,” said Patriots fan Andrew Flye.
The Patriots full regular season schedule is as follows:
- Sunday, September 12 - 4:25 p.m. vs. Miami Dolphins
- Sunday, September 19 - 1 p.m. at New York Jets
- Sunday, September 26 - 1 p.m. vs. New Orleans Saints
- Sunday, October 3 - 8:20 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Sunday, October 10 - 1 p.m. at Houston Texans
- Sunday, October 17 - 4:25 p.m. vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Sunday. October 24 - 1 p.m. vs. New York Jets
- Sunday, October 31 - 4:05 p.m. at Los Angeles Chargers
- Sunday, November 7 - 1 p.m. at Carolina Panthers
- Sunday, November 14 - 1 p.m. vs. Cleveland Browns
- Thursday, November 18 - 8:20 p.m. at Atlanta Falcons
- Sunday, November 28 - 1 p.m. vs. Tennessee Titans
- Monday, December 6 - 8:15 p.m. at Buffalo Bills
- Sunday, December 12 - BYE
- Saturday, December 18 or Sunday, December 19 - TBD at Indianapolis Colts
- Sunday, December 26 - 1 p.m. vs. Buffalo Bills
- Sunday, January 2 - 1 p.m. vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
- Sunday, January 9 - 1 p.m. at Miami Dolphins
Former Patriots QB Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Patriots week four of the season on October 3 at Gillette Stadium, but, of course, the question now being who will come out with the win? Head coach Bill Belichick or Brady and the Bucs?
"I think Brady might have the upper hand. They already won the Super Bowl. We got knocked out pretty early,” said Patriots fan John MacDonald.
Despite the difficult season last year for the Patriots, fans told Western Mass News that they still have high hopes for this team and believe they can potentially make it far into the playoffs this season.
