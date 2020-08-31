FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The football season is inching closer, and NFL teams across the league have until this weekend to cut their 80-man roster down to 53.
Head coach Bill Belichick said it has been more challenging to evaluate these players due to coronavirus restrictions...
Going from limited team practices to no pre-season games, all teams are having to adjust this year amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the past, players had more opportunities to prove themselves to earn a spot on the team.
Their chances are slimmer this year. All teams have until Saturday by 4 p.m. to cut their roster down from 80 players to 53. When asked how much more difficult it will be to make these cuts given the circumstances, Belichick said they're going to use all the resources and information they can to evaluate each player.
"Obviously, we can't 100 percent predict how it's going to go, but I'd say we have a pretty good idea of how we think it's going to go. We'll see what happens," he said. "Whatever opportunities or decisions we have to make, then we'll use the information that we have, which is limited compared to other years in terms of pre-season games and make those decisions. We'll be ready when the time comes."
With the Patriots having their first regular-season practice this morning, Belichick also emphasized the importance of players executing plays properly and making fewer mistakes as they simulate game-like situations on the practice field.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 10 p.m. on FOX6 and 11 p.m. on ABC40 & CBS3, we'll tell you how players, including some of the rookies, are feeling about these roster cuts as they have less than a week to prove themselves before Saturday's deadline.
