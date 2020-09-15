FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday was a well-deserved off-day for the New England Patriots after their first win of the season against the Miami Dolphins.
The team will now look forward to preparing for their next game on Sunday.
Head coach Bill Belichick told us while he's proud of the team making adjustments on the fly throughout game one , they'll have a rest day today and it's right back to work tomorrow to prepare for their first away game against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Patriots are resting up before they take the practice field at Gillette Stadium as they gear up for game two against the Seahawks on Sunday.
Many teams, like the Patriots, are experiencing what playing will be like amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Belichick told Western Mass News that he's proud of both coaches and players making in-game adjustments, given the fact that there were no pre-season games this year to help them prepare.
One of their key players back this year, also a captain, is center David Andrews. Andrews missed last season due to health issues involving blood clots.
Making the decision to not opt-out this season amid the pandemic, Belichick said he's glad to have Andrews back on the field.
"He is athletic, he's smart, he's got good quickness, he's got very good technique, he really understands where the problems are and kind of what he needs to do to help handle those problems, whether that's line calls or technique and so forth, but he does a great job for us. Good to have him back in there Sunday for sure," Belichick explained.
Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels were also pleased with starting quarterback Cam Newton's performance, scoring the first touchdown of the game plus having 75 rushing yards.
McDaniels said it would've been great to have fans cheering on Newton for his debut, but understands that's just not possible given the circumstances amid the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.