FOXBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The New England Patriots are taking the field on Thursday, having back-to-back practices, which is something they haven't been able to do in the past couple of weeks due to positive COVID-19 tests.
Both players and coaches are emphasizing how great it feels to be back in action, feeling some sense of normalcy in their practice schedule, having back-to-back practices for the first time in two weeks.
Despite their two consecutive losses, the Pats are looking ahead to Sunday as they get ready to welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Foxborough.
Regardless of the Patriots' 2-3 record, head coach of the 49ers Kyle Shanahan knows not to take this team lightly. Last year, Shanahan said he watched Patriots film during the season every single week, even when preparing for other teams.
When asked how often the players watch the Pats, 49ers offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey told Western Mass News they scout the Pats just like every other team on their schedule.
"Not that I can remember a lot. We kind of stick to who we have a week in and week out. I'm sure that he watches them as a head coach, as a play-caller, and a play designer to see what's, kind of, going on and how teams can exploit how other teams play," McGlinchey said. "The Patriots have been the best in the business at doing that for the last 20 years, and so I don't think that it's necessarily shocking that people watch the Patriots and what they've been able to accomplish."
Meanwhile, the Patriots, having no new members added to the COVID-19/reserve list so far this week. The team is hungry for this win on Sunday, trying to break the 49ers momentum, as they're sitting at 3-3 on the season after their last week's win over the Los Angeles Rams.
The 49ers plan on flying into Foxborough by Saturday.
Coming up later on Western Mass News at 6 p.m. on ABC40, you'll hear from Patriots' starting quarterback Cam Newton and how he's looking to turn things around for Sunday's game.
